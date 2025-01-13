© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says border more secure than before pandemic

By Steve Inskeep
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:05 AM MST

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who says the border is more secure now than in 2019.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate