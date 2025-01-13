© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

In her new memoir, Brooke Shields has a message for women of all ages

By Leila Fadel
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:03 AM MST

Brooke Shields opens up to NPR's Leila Fadel about aging and agency as a woman in the public eye. Her new memoir is "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old."

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate