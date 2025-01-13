© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:08 AM MST

Officials are investigating at least 24 possible deaths from the LA-area wildfires, an update on cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel, and NPR holds an exit interview with DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate