© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger

Fatal beating of inmate prompts calls for reform at New York's state prison system

By Emily Russell
Published January 28, 2025 at 2:22 AM MST

New York's state prison system is under scrutiny after guards fatally beat an inmate in December, prompting protests and calls for reforms.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emily Russell

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate