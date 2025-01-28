Fatal beating of inmate prompts calls for reform at New York's state prison system
New York's state prison system is under scrutiny after guards fatally beat an inmate in December, prompting protests and calls for reforms.
Copyright 2025 NPR
New York's state prison system is under scrutiny after guards fatally beat an inmate in December, prompting protests and calls for reforms.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.