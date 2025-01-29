Morning news brief
Trump trying to dramatically reshape federal government, RFK Jr. faces Senate confirmation hearings for HHS secretary, national assessment on reading and math shows students struggling post-pandemic.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Trump trying to dramatically reshape federal government, RFK Jr. faces Senate confirmation hearings for HHS secretary, national assessment on reading and math shows students struggling post-pandemic.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.