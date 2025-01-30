© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger

Former FAA administrator and airline pilot provides analysis on midair collision in D.C. area

By Steve Inskeep
Published January 30, 2025 at 9:47 AM MST

Steve Inskeep speaks with former Federal Aviation Administrator Randy Babbitt about the midair collision in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate