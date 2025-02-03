Parents and caregivers notice kids processing LA fires through make-believe
As families try to adjust to a new normal after the Los Angeles wildfires, some parents and caregivers are noticing kids processing through make-believe.
Copyright 2025 NPR
As families try to adjust to a new normal after the Los Angeles wildfires, some parents and caregivers are noticing kids processing through make-believe.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.