Trump plans to withdraw the U.S. from the United Nations Human Rights Council

On Tuesday, President Trump will sign an executive order that will pull the U.S. out of the United Nations Human Rights Council, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the announcement.

During his first term as president, Trump also cut ties with the UNHRC, an organization that U.S. leaders from both parties have long said has a bias against Israel.

The order will also cut future funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which provides aid to Palestinians. The Biden administration paused funding to UNRWA while the war between Israel and Hamas was ongoing, after accusations from Israel that some staffers from the agency had ties to Hamas. But an independent review found that there was no evidence to back that up. UNRWA is the main agency providing relief to Palestinians in Gaza.

The new executive order, first reported by Politico, will come the same day that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu visits the White House, marking Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader since being sworn in last month.

Copyright 2025 NPR