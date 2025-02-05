As egg prices soar, what are some good, low-cost subsitutes?

© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
By Hosts
Published February 5, 2025 at 2:10 AM MST

With egg prices soaring, we ask a Leah Curran Moon, co-owner of DC Vegan, what the best egg alternatives are, whether you're making a scramble or baking a cake.

