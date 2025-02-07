A closer look at the short- and long-term ramifications of freezing USAID
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jake Johnston, a Haiti aid expert, about what USAID support has meant to that country and what a funding halt could mean.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jake Johnston, a Haiti aid expert, about what USAID support has meant to that country and what a funding halt could mean.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.