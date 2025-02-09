How your Shein and Temu orders will be impacted by tariffs on China
The cancellation of a minimum exception for inspections and tariffs on shipments from China threatens some online shipping giants like Shein and Temu.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The cancellation of a minimum exception for inspections and tariffs on shipments from China threatens some online shipping giants like Shein and Temu.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.