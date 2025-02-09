In 'Idle Grounds', an idyllic summer with cousins takes a mysterious turn
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to author Krystelle Bamford about her new novel, "Idle Grounds," which tells the story of young cousins facing grownup truths.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to author Krystelle Bamford about her new novel, "Idle Grounds," which tells the story of young cousins facing grownup truths.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.