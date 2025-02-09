What it means to have a high trade deficit — and why it's not always a bad thing
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with economist Mary Lovely of the Peterson Institute about trade deficits and the role they play in international trade.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with economist Mary Lovely of the Peterson Institute about trade deficits and the role they play in international trade.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.