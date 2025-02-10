Trump becomes first U.S. president to attend Super Bowl
President Trump was the first president ever to attend a Superbowl. We catch up on the news from his pregame interview, including his plans to review U.S. military spending.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump was the first president ever to attend a Superbowl. We catch up on the news from his pregame interview, including his plans to review U.S. military spending.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.