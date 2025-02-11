President Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports
President Trump announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Critics say the tariffs will increase the cost of canned foods for U.S. consumers.
Copyright 2025 NPR
