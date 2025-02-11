© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger

President Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
A Martínez
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:23 AM MST

President Trump announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Critics say the tariffs will increase the cost of canned foods for U.S. consumers.

Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

