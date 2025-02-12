RTDNA Continuing Coverage Entry - MWNB
RTDNA - CONTINUING COVERAGE
MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS BUREAU
Abortion Coverage
BRIEF DESCRIPTION
Reporters at the Mountain West News Bureau established themselves as a go-to source on abortion access and women’s health this year in the region. They made connections with the advocates on the frontlines of ongoing court battles and broke down complicated legal arguments. They kept listeners informed about ballot initiatives and the many ways in which a second Trump administration could further limit abortion access. And they tracked how women are traveling hundreds of miles across state lines to receive that care. Working across the region, the MWNB provided listeners with smart, timely coverage of this high-profile, complex issue.
STORIES