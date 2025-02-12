RTDNA Continuing Coverage Entry - MWNB

© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:05 PM MST
9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens hears nearly four hours of arguments in December 2023 in Jackson, Wyoming in an abortion case.
Kathryn Ziesig / Jackson Hole News&Guide
Kathryn Ziesig
/
Jackson Hole News&Guide
9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens hears nearly four hours of arguments in December 2023 in Jackson, Wyoming in an abortion case.

RTDNA - CONTINUING COVERAGE
MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS BUREAU 
Abortion Coverage

BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Reporters at the Mountain West News Bureau established themselves as a go-to source on abortion access and women’s health this year in the region. They made connections with the advocates on the frontlines of ongoing court battles and broke down complicated legal arguments. They kept listeners informed about ballot initiatives and the many ways in which a second Trump administration could further limit abortion access. And they tracked how women are traveling hundreds of miles across state lines to receive that care. Working across the region, the MWNB provided listeners with smart, timely coverage of this high-profile, complex issue.

STORIES

