RTDNA Breaking News Entry - BSPR

Published February 13, 2025 at 12:31 PM MST
GOP Idaho State Senator Dan Foreman

At an early October campaign forum in rural Idaho, then GOP state senate candidate Dan Foreman told Trish Carter-Goodheart, a Democratic House candidate and enrolled member of the Nez Perce tribe, to go back where she came from. To state the obvious, it would be difficult for Carter-Goodheart to be more deeply from where she was – the very heart of her people’s ancestral lands. The next day, she published an account of the incident, and BSPR’s Julie Luchetta set herself to quickly and professionally confirming the series of events. Working late into the night, she got multiple, detailed confirmations of the racist outburst – including from a Republican participant in the forum. Her sharp, no-nonsense coverage is exactly what listeners need and expect in the wake of highly charged news like this. In subsequent days, Julie continued to report out the story, ultimately producing a strong FEATURE with full context and reactions from all the relevant parties. It was quintessential breaking news coverage: fast, accurate, fair.

