'Yellowjackets' returns for its third season on Friday
"Yellowjackets" returns for a third season on Friday. The show follows a girls' high school soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness — and their horrifying descent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
"Yellowjackets" returns for a third season on Friday. The show follows a girls' high school soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness — and their horrifying descent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.