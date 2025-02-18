Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear updates with latest on disastrous flooding in the state
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joins NPR's A Martinez with the latest from Kentucky following a weekend of floods and severe weather systems.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joins NPR's A Martinez with the latest from Kentucky following a weekend of floods and severe weather systems.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.