AI can score our every moment and mood. Should musicians be worried?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Soundtracks of our lives

Pierre Barreau built an AI that can write symphonies and soundtracks, but he says he's not trying to replace musicians. Instead, he hopes musicians will use these tools to expand their artistry.

About Pierre Barreau

Pierre Barreau is a software developer, composer and the co-founder and CEO of AIVA, an AI tool that can compose music.

Pierre was nominated for a Gold Panda Award in the "Best Director" category when he was 15 years old for a four-film documentary series, One Night in the Cosmos. He graduated from University College London in 2016 with a degree in computer science.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Pierre Barreau

Related TED Talk: Technology that knows what you're feeling

Related TED Talk : Will AI replace musicians?

Related NPR Links

NPR Music : AI music isn't going away. Here are 4 big questions about what's next

On the Media : How AI and Algorithms Are Transforming Music

All Things Considered : Will Spotify's AI DJ make you listen longer?



Copyright 2025 NPR