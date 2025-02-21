© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
This musician recreates the sounds of Arctic Siberia... with her voice

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 21, 2025 at 8:19 AM MST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Soundtracks of our lives

Every species has its unique vocalizations. Indigenous Siberian musician Snow Raven recreates the intricate sounds of reindeer, owls, wolves and more in this mesmerizing performance.

About Snow Raven

Snow Raven is an Indigenous singer and music producer from Arctic Siberia. Born and raised in a small village in the Republic of Sakha, the coldest inhabited area in the world, she learned to mimic the sounds of nature at an early age. Her music is inspired by the traditional songs of her ancestors, the Sakha people of Arctic Siberia. Her latest album is Home.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Fiona Geiran
Sanaz Meshkinpour
