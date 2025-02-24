Morning news brief
French President Emmanuel Macron to meet President Trump in D.C., center-right opposition party wins in Germany's election, Greenpeace faces $300 million lawsuit after Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
Copyright 2025 NPR
