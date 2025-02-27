Farmers will be hit hard by the dismantling of USAID
A pause on the release of $2 billion in foreign aid could affect the government's longest-running permanent program for international food assistance -- Food for Peace.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A pause on the release of $2 billion in foreign aid could affect the government's longest-running permanent program for international food assistance -- Food for Peace.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.