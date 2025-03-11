Zadie Smith reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut novel 'White Teeth'
Author Zadie Smith reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut novel White Teeth and how her relationship with time has shifted over the years.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Author Zadie Smith reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut novel White Teeth and how her relationship with time has shifted over the years.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.