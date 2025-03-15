In a ski jumping scandal, Norwegian athletes were found to manipulating their suits
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with AP reporter Graham Dunbar about a scandal involving Norwegian ski jumpers who illegally manipulated their suits.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with AP reporter Graham Dunbar about a scandal involving Norwegian ski jumpers who illegally manipulated their suits.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.