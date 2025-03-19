RFERL head discusses the news outlet's future following funding cuts
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President and CEO Steve Capus about the news outlet's future following Trump administration funding cuts.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President and CEO Steve Capus about the news outlet's future following Trump administration funding cuts.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.