States sense opportunity to hire laid-off federal workers
With the Trump administration trying to lay off tens of thousands of federal workers, some Democratic governors are sensing an opportunity to hire them in state positions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
With the Trump administration trying to lay off tens of thousands of federal workers, some Democratic governors are sensing an opportunity to hire them in state positions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.