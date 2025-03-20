Alvaro Bedoya, Democratic FTC commissioner fired by Trump administration, speaks out
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Alvaro Bedoya, one of the two Democrats fired from their roles as commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Alvaro Bedoya, one of the two Democrats fired from their roles as commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.