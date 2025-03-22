Experts worry about a lack of addiction treatments as legalized sports betting grows
Gambling is now widely legal, but experts warn there is not enough treatment and intervention for people who struggle with problem gambling.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Gambling is now widely legal, but experts warn there is not enough treatment and intervention for people who struggle with problem gambling.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.