© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Experts worry about a lack of addiction treatments as legalized sports betting grows

By Katia Riddle
Published March 22, 2025 at 6:05 AM MDT

Gambling is now widely legal, but experts warn there is not enough treatment and intervention for people who struggle with problem gambling.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate