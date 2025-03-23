© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Pope Francis makes first public appearance after his release from the hospital

By Jim Kane,
Ruth Sherlock
Published March 23, 2025 at 7:07 AM MDT

Pope Francis is leaving a hospital in Rome Sunday morning, after five months there. He will recuperate for at the Vatican for another two months.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jim Kane
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate