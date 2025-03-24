The U.S. and Russia are holding talks in Saudi Arabia on a Black Sea ceasefire

American and Russian negotiators have convened in Riyadh for discussions on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. The closed-door talks at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel follow U.S. consultations with a Ukrainian delegation on stabilizing the front lines and implementing a proposed 30-day armistice.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the limited scope of discussions, noting that "a great many different aspects [of a ceasefire] are still to be worked through."

Russia, facing Ukrainian drone attacks, has moved its Black Sea fleet away from the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, while continuing strikes on Ukrainian ports. Shipping routes through the territorial waters of NATO members remain vital for Ukrainian exports.

Ukraine has endorsed President Trump's ceasefire proposal and provided Washington with a list of key sites requiring protection. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov remains in Riyadh for potential follow-up meetings.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin confirmed that talks include the potential renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia exited in 2023. Moscow seeks assurances that unmet commitments to Russia will be addressed. U.S. officials prioritize maritime stability, with negotiations expected to expand toward broader security guarantees, though an immediate breakthrough remains uncertain.

Copyright 2025 NPR