U.S. officials hold separate negotiation talks with Russia and Ukraine
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are meeting separately with U.S. officials in the capital of Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire and other issues.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are meeting separately with U.S. officials in the capital of Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire and other issues.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.