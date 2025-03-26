© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Palestinians protest Hamas' rule in Gaza

By Daniel Estrin
Published March 26, 2025 at 2:56 AM MDT

Hundreds of people took part on Tuesday in the largest anti-Hamas protest in Gaza since the war with Israel began. It's a rare show of discontent by the citizens of the war-torn territory.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate