© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

What to know about investing when the market is down

By Marielle Segarra
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:47 PM MDT

The markets have fallen lately. Your knee-jerk reaction might be to sell. NPR's Life Kit host Marielle Segarra explains why that's not a good idea -- and what to do instead.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate