Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

John Kenny on his new novel, 'I See You've Called In Dead'

By Scott Simon
Published April 5, 2025 at 6:35 AM MDT

NPR's Scott Simon asks New Yorker contributor John Kenney about his comic new novel "I See You've Called in Dead." It's centered on a newswire obituary writer.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.

