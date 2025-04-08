Republican lawmaker on why he is challenging Trump's authority on tariffs

The fallout from President Trump's imposed tariffs has reached a critical point and now a few Republicans are openly challenging his power and attempting to reassert Congress's authority.

Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.) introduced a bipartisan bill Tuesday, alongside Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and other lawmakers, that would require congressional review of tariffs . It's similar to a measure introduced earlier in the Senate.

Hurd argues that the Constitution is "very clear that the tariff responsibility lies with Congress." The bill would require the president to give Congress 48 hours' notice of new tariffs and an explanation of their purpose, and also allow Congress to review tariffs and rescind them.

In an interview with All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang, Hurd shares why he is broadly in favor of some tariffs and whether he is concerned Trump will target him for challenging his authority.

Kent Nishimura / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.) listens as Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), not pictured, speaks during a news conference on January 22 in Washington.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

Ailsa Chang: Republican leaders in Congress, including Speaker Mike Johnson, appear not inclined to act on this legislation like they're saying that lawmakers should give the president and these tariffs more time. So how long is too long, in your opinion?

Jeff Hurd: Well, I think the way that the legislation contemplates this is that Congress would have a two-month period within which it could review the depth and breadth of the tariffs and see whether or not this is something that would be consistent with what Congress envisions makes sense. You know, I know that tariffs can be a helpful tool in the toolbox for negotiations, but they can have major impacts on farmers, small businesses and families in districts like mine and across the country. And fundamentally, I think that's why it's important that those decisions should be made with Congress having a say.

Chang: Yeah, but given that most Republicans in Congress are not speaking out against these tariffs like you are, do you realistically think your measure has any chance of passing?

Hurd: I think we'll have to see. I mean, look, fundamentally for me, I'm a constitutional conservative and this is not a political issue. And I would back this legislation regardless of who or which party is in the White House. And when I was running for office, I said the two things that I wanted to support were the Constitution of the United States and the people of the Third Congressional District. And I think supporting this legislation, regardless of how far it goes, is consistent with those promises I made to the people that sent me here.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on Tuesday in New York City.

Chang: I am curious, is it harder to advocate for your constituents when President Trump and his allies are threatening to primary their critics and unseat them in next year's elections? Like, how much do you weigh that?

Hurd: Well, I try to control the things that I can control and not worry too much about the things that I can't control. I made promises to the people that I represent when I came here to uphold the Constitution and to do everything I can to look out for the people of the Third Congressional District.

Chang: Do you think you'll be targeted for supporting this tariff bill?

Hurd: Oh, I don't know. I think the president knows that I am, you know, constitutional conservative, you know, his agenda of energy dominance, growing our economy, reducing prices for American citizens, lowering what you pay at the grocery store, at the gas pump, in your utility bill — those are all priorities that I have. And he has no more effective advocate in Congress than me for those priorities and the priorities that I think the vast majority of Americans share.

