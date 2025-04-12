Facing drug-related violence, Ecuador goes to the polls Sunday
Ecuadoreans will vote for their president this weekend, as the country is experiencing high levels of drug-related gang violence and an economic slowdown.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Ecuadoreans will vote for their president this weekend, as the country is experiencing high levels of drug-related gang violence and an economic slowdown.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.