Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Facing drug-related violence, Ecuador goes to the polls Sunday

By Carrie Kahn,
Scott Detrow
Published April 12, 2025 at 4:28 PM MDT

Ecuadoreans will vote for their president this weekend, as the country is experiencing high levels of drug-related gang violence and an economic slowdown.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
