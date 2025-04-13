Politics chat: Trump to meet with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele
President Trump meets El Salvador's president Monday at the White House to discuss the use of a Salvadoran supermax prison for migrants deported from the U.S.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump meets El Salvador's president Monday at the White House to discuss the use of a Salvadoran supermax prison for migrants deported from the U.S.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.