How the conclave to elect the new pope works
Now that the start date of the papal conclave has been set for May 7, NPR walks through who'll be there and how they'll be electing the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Now that the start date of the papal conclave has been set for May 7, NPR walks through who'll be there and how they'll be electing the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.