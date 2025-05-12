© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
How kids are interacting with AI companions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2025 at 9:48 AM MDT

A new study has uncovered some disturbing issues with artificial intelligence companion chatbots and their use among children and teenagers.

A collaborative project between Common Sense Media and Stanford Brainstorm (The Stanford Laboratory for Mental Health Innovation) found it took little prompting to have the AI companion offer harmful and dangerous advice to young people.

Host Asma Khalid turns to Robbie Torney, senior director for AI programs at Common Sense Media, for more on the research and advice for parents.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

