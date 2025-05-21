Who was George Floyd?
Five years after George Floyd's death, NPR's Michel Martin talks with Pulitzer-winning authors Toluse Olorunnippa and Robert Samuels about Floyd's life, set against a backdrop of institutional racism.
Copyright 2025 NPR
