Buildings and light pollution pose deadly threat to migrating birds. Here's how you can help

Spring migration can be a deadly journey for billions of birds as they travel north. Several cities in the Midwest create an especially deadly path for birds where light pollution and buildings confuse them. Some people are now hoping to replicate a model in Chicago, where bird building collisions drastically declined thanks to a simple solution.

