Multiple people burned in Sunday attack in Boulder

By Megan Verlee,
A Martínez
Published June 2, 2025 at 2:12 AM MDT

A number of people were attacked and burned on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colo. on Sunday afternoon at a walk and vigil for Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Megan Verlee
A Martínez
