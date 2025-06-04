© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RFK Jr. says he wants to limit exposure to toxic substances. But testing and regulation infrastructure face cuts

WBUR
Published June 4, 2025 at 9:47 AM MDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., head of the Department of Health and Human Services, is calling for substantive action to limit Americans’ exposure to toxic substances, arguing that these contribute to poor health. Yet, the administration and Kennedy’s own agency have overseen massive cuts to the federal infrastructure needed to test and regulate these substances.

NPR’s Will Stone reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate