© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to know about the new Louisiana air pollution law that grassroots organizations are suing over

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 4, 2025 at 9:45 AM MDT

In Louisiana, a new law makes it illegal for community groups to share air pollution data gathered using technology that wasn’t approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. The community organizations say it’s a violation of their First Amendment rights and are suing the state’s regulators.

We hear from Joseph Winters, staff writer with our editorial partners and Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate