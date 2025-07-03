Morning news brief
Latest on the GOP megabill now before the House, forecasters say tax cut and spending bill would add trillions to U.S. debt, Sean Combs found guilty on 2 counts but acquitted on most serious charges.
Copyright 2025 NPR
