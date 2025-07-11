© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
What AI bot started referring to itself as 'MechaHitler'? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published July 11, 2025 at 3:00 AM MDT
From left: Superman, Kristi Noem, Grok.
Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images; Vincent Feuray/Hans Lucas via AFP
From left: Superman, Kristi Noem, Grok.

This week, if you've been paying attention to Elon Musk's new political party and Elon Musk's xAI, you'll get at least two questions right.

Oh, so you're tired of the quiz's incessant Elon Musk items? Fine. Write your own! We're taking reader submissions for each week's bonus question. The submission form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 15.

Loading...

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from July 7 through July 15.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR Weekly Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

