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AFFORDABILITY WOES

NPR | By Tovia Smith
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:34 PM MDT

The vast majority of Americans say rising gas prices are putting a strain on their household budgets... We hear from one woman whose job it is to help needy families, who is now feeling the pain herself.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
See stories by Tovia Smith

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