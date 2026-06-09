Pope Leo calls AI firms a new form of colonialism, echoing tech critics
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with tech journalist Karen Hao {HOW} about the Pope's recent warnings that AI companies represent a new form of colonialism.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with tech journalist Karen Hao {HOW} about the Pope's recent warnings that AI companies represent a new form of colonialism.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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