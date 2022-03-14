Sun Valley Film Festival back in person this month

Two festivals are likely to draw plenty of visitors to Idaho this month.

The Sun Valley Film Festival was one of the first events forced to cancel when the pandemic arrived in Idaho in March of 2020.

“It was really tough to cancel it and then to find out days later, clearly, we didn’t even have a choice — we didn’t stand a chance," said Candice Pate, the festival’s executive director.

Last year’s event was online, but Pate is excited to bring filmmakers and enthusiasts back to Sun Valley at the end of this month.

“It’s not something that you can really get the same vibe from a streaming experience — it’s about being in person and sharing it together," Pate said.

Actors Amy Poehler and Woody Harrelson will receive Vision Awards and speak about their careers.

Guests will need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result, in line with precautions at the biggest venue the Argyos Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.

Treefort Music Fest, which kicks off in Boise next week is not requiring vaccinations, negative tests or face masks. The Idaho Statesman reported at least one band dropped out because of the lack of COVID-19 precautions.

